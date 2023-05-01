On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Regulators have seized troubled First Republic Bank and sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase Bank in a bid to head off further banking turmoil in the U.S. First Republic on Monday becomes the third midsize bank to fail in two months.

» Law enforcement officers say they have no idea where a Texas man is who police say shot and killed five neighbors on Friday after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard.

» The United Nations’ top official in Sudan says the country's warring generals have agreed to send representatives for negotiations, potentially in Saudi Arabia.

» Ukrainian officials say that Russia launched its second large salvo of missiles at Ukraine in recent days. The attack damaged buildings and wounded at least 34 people in the eastern city of Pavlohrad.

» Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkish forces have killed the leader of the Islamic State group during an operation in Syria.

» The Bruins' season comes to a shocking end, while the Kraken shock the defending champion Avalanche. In the NBA, the defending champs advance to the second round. Those sports highlights and more.

» More than a year after the maker of OxyContin reached a tentative settlement over the toll of opioids, the money isn't flowing yet. That's because a federal court is still considering whether it's lawful to give members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma protection from civil lawsuits in exchange for their contribution to the settlement: the company itself and up to $6 billion in cash.

» It’s still Mario Time at the box office. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” led ticket sales for the fourth straight weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters with $40 million as the global haul for the Universal Pictures release surpassed $1 billion.

» A new study suggests water on Mars may be more widespread and recent than previously thought. Scientists reported the finding from China's Mars rover in Science Advances on Friday.

» As heat waves fueled by climate change arrive earlier, grow more intense and last longer, people over 60 who are more vulnerable to high temperatures are increasingly at risk of dying from heat-related causes.