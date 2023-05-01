On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» Regulators have seized troubled First Republic Bank and sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase Bank in a bid to head off further banking turmoil in the U.S. First Republic on Monday becomes the third midsize bank to fail in two months.
» Law enforcement officers say they have no idea where a Texas man is who police say shot and killed five neighbors on Friday after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard.
» The United Nations’ top official in Sudan says the country's warring generals have agreed to send representatives for negotiations, potentially in Saudi Arabia.
» Ukrainian officials say that Russia launched its second large salvo of missiles at Ukraine in recent days. The attack damaged buildings and wounded at least 34 people in the eastern city of Pavlohrad.
» Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkish forces have killed the leader of the Islamic State group during an operation in Syria.
» The Bruins' season comes to a shocking end, while the Kraken shock the defending champion Avalanche. In the NBA, the defending champs advance to the second round. Those sports highlights and more.
» More than a year after the maker of OxyContin reached a tentative settlement over the toll of opioids, the money isn't flowing yet. That's because a federal court is still considering whether it's lawful to give members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma protection from civil lawsuits in exchange for their contribution to the settlement: the company itself and up to $6 billion in cash.
» It’s still Mario Time at the box office. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” led ticket sales for the fourth straight weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters with $40 million as the global haul for the Universal Pictures release surpassed $1 billion.
» A new study suggests water on Mars may be more widespread and recent than previously thought. Scientists reported the finding from China's Mars rover in Science Advances on Friday.
» As heat waves fueled by climate change arrive earlier, grow more intense and last longer, people over 60 who are more vulnerable to high temperatures are increasingly at risk of dying from heat-related causes.
An ordinary day at the Kenai Cinema in Alaska was disrupted by a popcorn eating moose, a plane departing from Columbus, Ohio caught fire in the air
An ordinary day at the Kenai Cinema in Kenai, Alaska was disrupted by a curious and hungry moose that casually strolled into the lobby and hel…
A plane departing Columbus, Ohio caught fire and had to complete an emergency landing.
Peruvian archaeologists unearthed a more than 1,000-year-old mummy on the outskirts of Lima, in the latest discovery dating back to pre-Inca times.
A recent storm system brought with it high winds, rain and hail, some of which was exceptionally large.
In China, a local zoo in Zhengzhou welcomed no less than six new members to its tiger family.
The Tower of London's Yeomen Warders, nicknamed ‘Beefeaters’, open the Tower to the public on their first day in a new uniform to mark the cha…
A new flagship branch of Rostic has opened in Russia, replacing KFC after the company pulled out of Russia during the invasion of Ukraine.
Warnings that gang violence in Haiti has reached levels similar to countries at war.
While SpaceX’s failed Starship launch no doubt took over the headlines this week, destroying its own launchpad and more or less exploding in t…
A team from Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) has discovered a new monster of the deep a box jellyfish with 24 eyes found in the Mai Po Natu…
A team of archeologists in Norway discovered a perfectly preserved arrow in the melting ice. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
New trails have been opened up for visitors to get a close up look at the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea.
Check out these scientifically proven hacks to make you happier, how to minimize pet hair in your house
Some people just seem to be happy all the time. For others, it’s not so easy to shake off negative emotions. Here are ten easy, scientifically…
Home is where the dog hair sticks to everything but the dog! Dog hair tends to be a lot like glitter. It gets on every surface, on every piece…
66% of Americans had a financially related New Year’s resolution. If yours was paying off debt, you’ll need these helpful hints to help! Veuer…
Communication is key to a strong relationship but experts say there are things you should never say to your significant other if your goal is …
Are you sick of weak nails that always break? Well, here are five easy ways to strengthen brittle nails and help them grow.
When the Covid-19 pandemic sent the world into quarantine, people around the world asked themselves whether or not they had enough food and su…
Many interviews have moved online now, and with that comes added pressure for the candidate and the hiring manager.
Cats and dogs are very different species, but this doesn’t mean they can’t get along.
There’s no question that traveling with small children can sometimes be difficult, to say the least. Keeping them comfy, entertained, fed and …
Losing your phone when it’s on silent isn’t the best of circumstances to deal with. Then when you realize it might be gone-gone and it contain…
ID Agent analyzed password data they collected on the dark web to find out what the most common password mistakes are.
Here’s how to cut your hair if it’s in desperate need of a trim and you can’t get to the salon.
It is important to freeze fresh vegetables properly to preserve their best qualities.