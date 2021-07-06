Regulator halts Iowa amusement ride after accident kills boy

Adventureland attorney Guy Cook said the family-owned park halted the ride after the accident to conduct a “comprehensive analysis” and agreed to the commissioner’s order not to restart it for now. He said the accident marked the first death of an Adventureland guest in its 47-year history.

“Safety is the bedrock of the park operations. No ride is put in operation unless it is safe,” he said.

State inspectors were on site Tuesday as their investigation continued.

The widow of the 68-year-old Adventureland seasonal employee who died on the ride in June 2016 due to an operator’s errors said her heart breaks for the Jaramillo family, and that their lives will never be the same.

Gladys Booher said the ride’s location far from park entrances slowed the emergency response when her husband, Steve, was critically injured. She said she’s angry that Adventureland didn't improve responders' access before Saturday's accident.

Cook said off-duty first responders were at Adventureland on Saturday and conducted CPR and other life-saving measures almost immediately. He acknowledged that it took longer for outside responders to access the area and get them transported to the hospital.