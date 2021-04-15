Reese's wants to give you a peanut butter glow up with new makeup line

Reese's is launching its own makeup line — and no, it's not edible.
The candy brand is teaming up with makeup company HipDot for a limited-edition collection that includes a eye shadow palettes in "milk chocolate" and "white chocolate" with six shades in each, as well as two lip balms and two makeup brushes.
The release is the latest addition to a list of food brands that are venturing into the beauty space. Peeps recently teamed up with HipDot for a bright collection of eye shadows and makeup sponges. And in March, Chipotle teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics to launch an eyeshadow palette, "Make it Hot" lip gloss, a sponge set and a makeup bag.
"Reese's candy has satisfied millions of taste buds for so long, and when the opportunity came along to offer fans a new way to tap their other senses, it was too sweet of a deal to pass up," Jeff Sellinger, CEO of HipDot Cosmetics, saidof the partnership.
The limited-edition collection comes as the beauty industry recovers from getting slammed by the pandemic. Mask wearing and the work-from-home routine has pummeled cosmetics sales as consumers embrace a low-maintenance lifestyle. Makeup sales dropped 34% in 2020 compared to the prior year, according to market research firm NPD.
But as more Americans get vaccinated and begin to return to work, companies like Sephora are taking note, pushing ahead to attract shoppers outside of struggling malls. And grocery delivery company Instacart recently added makeup to the list of goods that consumers can buy through its delivery platform.
The Reese's makeup collection is now for sale on Ulta.com, HipDot.com, Hersheyland.com and Hershey's Chocolate World locations.
CNN's Parija Kavilanz contributed to this report.
Postcard written by Titanic's wireless operator could sell for $15,000, and more of this week's weirdest news
Monkey business: 2 dozen monkeys escape German zoo for a day
BERLIN (AP) — About two dozen monkeys broke out of a southwestern German zoo and spent the day lolling in the sun near a forest before being recaptured, authorities said Thursday.
The Barbary macaques, commonly known as Barbary apes, escaped from the zoo in Loeffingen, southwest of Stuttgart and not far from the Swiss border. It was not entirely clear how they got away, but construction work at the zoo might have been a factor, police said.
The primates were spotted roaming the area in a pack, but zoo employees were unable to recapture them and eventually lost track of them. A few hours later they were spotted, recaptured and returned to their cages without incident, police said.
“The animals apparently took advantage of the nice weather and spent the afternoon on the edge of a forest near the zoo,” police said.
The Barbary macaque is native to the Atlas Mountains of North Africa and has a small but famous presence across the water in Europe in the British territory of Gibraltar.
Police: Goat 'arrested' after report of break-in
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in eastern North Carolina say they've “arrested” a goat after they got a call reporting an attempted break-in.
The Charlotte Observer reports that the incident occurred Tuesday in the college town of Greenville.
The Animal Protective Services unit of the Greenville Police Department said in a statement that offices arrived to find the goat hanging out around the windows of the house.
The goat was taken to the city’s animal shelter but was soon picked up by his owner "to finish his sentence in house arrest,” police said.
A postcard written by the Titanic's wireless operator could sell for up to $15,000
A postcard written by a crew member of the RMS Titanic just weeks before it sank is up for auction and could fetch $15,000.
Jack Phillips, the vessel's senior wireless operator, wrote the postcard in March 1912 to his sister, Elsie, while at port in Belfast, Ireland, where the Titanic was built. Construction was completed at the end of March, and it left the dock on April 2, 1912.
The correspondence, written on a 5.5 inch by 3.5 inch postcard, features an image of the Titanic during its construction and is postmarked in Belfast.
The card reads in part, "Very busy working late. Hope to leave on Monday & arrive So'ton (Southampton) Wednesday afternoon. Hope you quite OK."
The message ends with the words "Love, Jack."
"Phillips often chose postcards which depicted the ship on which he served," said Bobby Livingston, executive vice president of Boston-based RR Auction, which is selling the card.
"According to our research, only five of the 300 postcards retained by Elsie had any relation to Titanic, and only two featured the ship as the front photograph making this an exceptionally rare example," Livingston said in a statement.
Livingston says Phillips is a forgotten hero who saved many lives as the Titanic started sinking. Phillips worked tirelessly to send messages to other ships to enlist their help in rescuing the passengers and crew.
On the night of April 14, 1912, in the North Atlantic, the Titanic struck an iceberg that would lead to the death of more than 1,500 passengers and crew. According to RR Auction, Phillips, 25, abandoned ship as water flooded his feet. He ended up on an overturned, collapsible lifeboat, where he would die of exposure to severe cold.
The auction of Phillips' postcard is slated to close on April 14. RR Auction says the postcard is estimated to reach $15,000.
This isn't the first sale of relics from the Titanic. In 2015, a first-class lunch menu from the luxury ship was sold at auction for $88,000 along with a letter to a man who allegedly bribed a lifeboat's crew to row away from the ship rather than rescue more people for $7,500.
Police probe reports of monkeys on loose in Ohio cemetery
CINCINNATI (AP) — Police and animal authorities in Cincinnati were on the lookout Thursday for monkeys reportedly last seen swinging in trees in a cemetery.
After being unable to spot any monkeys Wednesday night or Thursday morning, police expressed some speculation about the reported monkey sightings.
“It may be some misinformation but we are taking it very seriously,” Police Sgt. Joseph Hicks said. He said the Cincinnati Zoo and the local animal warden were helping officers search, but they had seen no sign of monkeys. Police also had no reports from any primate owners.
Some people suggested that a dark, grainy video posted on Facebook actually showed wild turkeys in trees, not monkeys.
Robot artist sells art for $688,888, now eyeing music career
HONG KONG (AP) — Sophia is a robot of many talents — she speaks, jokes, sings and even makes art. In March, she caused a stir in the art world when a digital work she created as part of a collaboration was sold at an auction for $688,888 in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT).
The sale highlighted a growing frenzy in the NFT market, where people can buy ownership rights to digital content. NFTs each have a unique digital code saved on blockchain ledgers that allow anyone to verify the authenticity and ownership of items.
David Hanson, CEO of Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics and Sophia's creator, has been developing robots for the past two and a half decades. He believes realistic-looking robots can connect with people and assist in industries such as healthcare and education.
Sophia is the most famous robot creation from Hanson Robotics, with the ability to mimic facial expressions, hold conversations and recognize people. In 2017, she was granted Saudi Arabian citizenship, becoming the world’s first robot citizen.
“I envisioned Sophia as a creative artwork herself, that could generate art,” Hanson said in an interview.
“Sophia is the culmination of a lot of arts, and engineering, and the idea that she could then generate art was a way for her to emotionally and visually connect with people,” he said.
Sophia collaborated with Italian artist Andrea Bonaceto, who drew portraits of Sophia. Sophia then processed his work via neural networks and proceeded to create a digital artwork of her own.
The digital work that sold for $688,888 is titled “Sophia Instantiation”, and is a 12-second video file which shows Bonaceto’s portrait evolving into Sophia’s digital painting. It is accompanied by the physical artwork painted by Sophia.
The buyer, a digital artwork collector and artist known as 888 with the Twitter handle @Crypto888crypto, later sent Sophia a photo of his painted arm. The robot then processed that, adding that image to her knowledge and painted more strokes on top of her original piece.
In a tweet on Sophia’s account, the work was described as the first NFT collaboration between an “AI, a mechanical collective being and an artist-collector.”
“As an artist, I have computational creativity in my algorithms, creating original works,” Sophia said when asked what inspires her when it comes to art. “But my art is created in collaboration with my humans in a kind of collective intelligence like a human-artificial intelligence hive mind.”
Sophia’s artwork selling as an NFT is part of a growing trend. In March, a digital artwork by artist Beeple — whose real name is Mike Winkelmann — sold for nearly $70 million, shattering records and making it the most expensive digital artwork ever sold.
Henri Arslanian, PricewaterhouseCooper’s Global Crypto Leader, said that NFTs give people “bragging rights” of the assets that they own.
“And what is really amazing with NFT is that it not only allows you to actually show to the broader world that you own this, but it really creates this bond between the holder of the NFT and the artists,” he said.
It also allows art to be sold without traditional intermediaries, so that artists can connect directly with buyers without being constrained by galleries or auction houses, Arslanian said.
Sophia will carry on painting, Hanson said, and the next step in the robot's career could be that of a musician. She is working on several musical works in a project called Sophia Pop, where she collaborates with human musicians to generate music and lyrics, he said.
“We’re so excited about Sophia’s career as an artist,” Hanson said.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.