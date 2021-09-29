Reels, Rosebud and R2-D2: The academy museum is set to roll

He emphasizes, however, that his building is not fragile. “The best thing about soap bubbles is that they blow up," he said. "But this will never, never, never. It is very well built.”

FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION

This is the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, not the Academy Museum of the Academy Awards. But it still provides plenty on the academy's signature event for the Oscar-inclined. Along with actual statuettes from every decade, acceptance speeches are projected on the walls of a gallery that guides visitors through Oscar history. They include Steven Spielberg's first, in 1994, for directing “Schindler's List.” “I swear, I have never held one before," Spielberg says. Visitors can get to know that feeling in “The Oscars Experience,” which allows them to enter a simulation of accepting one on the stage of the Dolby Theatre.

FURTHER CONSIDERATIONS:

The space will lend itself to many uses beyond regular museum-going. It was home to the first of what are sure to be many galas on Saturday night, whose attendees included Olivia Rodrigo, Ava DuVernay and Sophia Loren.

And the terrace, overlooking the city, will likely be a key cultural spot and Instagram magnet.