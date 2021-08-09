Reduced visibility hampers Alaska plane wreckage effort

Davis McArthur said his mother, Andrea McArthur, and sister, Rachel McArthur, were on a “girls' trip” before his sister returned to college. He said Andrea McArthur was a flight attendant with Delta Air Lines and that the two women loved traveling and adventure.

Andrea McArthur “had a heart of gold," he said, adding later: "If there was a need, just know it was going to get met. If you needed somebody to talk to, she was that shoulder to lean on."

“You could see Jesus in her,” he said.

Rachel McArthur was “always wanting to help out” and was independent and strong, he said.

Delta Air Lines released a statement Sunday saying that it was "mourning the loss of one of our own and our hearts and thoughts go out to the many who knew, worked with and admired her.”

Lanzendorfer's Linkedin profile said he had worked for Southeast Aviation as a pilot since May 2015. Bri Kelly, a media contact for Southeast Aviation, did not provide any details about the pilot's tenure with the company and directed questions related to the accident to Johnson.