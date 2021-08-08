Reduced visibility hampers Alaska plane wreckage effort

Andrea McArthur “had a heart of gold," he said, adding later: "If there was a need, just know it was going to get met. If you needed somebody to talk to, she was that shoulder to lean on."

“You could see Jesus in her,” he said.

Rachel McArthur, too, was “always wanting to help out,” he said. She also was independent and strong, he said.

Delta Air Lines released a statement Sunday saying that it was "mourning the loss of one of our own and our hearts and thoughts go out to the many who knew, worked with and admired her.”

Lanzendorfer's Linkedin profile said he had worked for Southeast Aviation as a pilot since May 2015. Bri Kelly, a media contact for Southeast Aviation, did not provide any details about the pilot's tenure with the company and directed questions related to the accident to Johnson.

Johnson said Lanzendorfer was the pilot in a July 9 incident in which a Southeast Aviation plane hit an inlet buoy on departure near Coffman Cove and flipped. Alaska State Troopers previously reported the pilot was the only person on board and that no injuries were reported.

Johnson said that's just “a piece of information that we're putting on the pile" as investigators probe Thursday's crash.