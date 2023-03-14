Here's a look at trending topics for today, March 14:

Reddit

Reddit was suffering an hours-long issue on Tuesday that made the popular discussion site inaccessible for many users -- and the company didn't have an ETA on when it will be resolved.

In an update at 2:43 p.m. PT, Reddit's status page said, "We've identified a fix which may take some time to implement, in the meantime ready your bananas (or eat them!)."

User reports of problems accessing Reddit's website and apps spiked around noon PT on Tuesday, topping more than 60,000 outage reports, according to monitoring site Downdetector. The Reddit status page, at 12:18 p.m. PT, posted, "Investigating - Reddit is currently offline. We're working to identify the issue" and subsequently said the problems stemmed from an "internal systems issue."

According to Reddit, there more than 100,000 active communities from around the world across the site, spanning numerous topics and interest areas.

Lindsay Lohan

It looks like Lindsay Lohan is growing her family.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a photo of a onesie with the words, "coming soon" written on it.

"We are blessed and excited!," the caption read, along with emoticons of praying hands, a heart, baby face and a baby bottle.

No other details were included.

CNN has reached out to representatives of Lohan for comment.

The actress shared in July 2022 that she had married financier Bader Shammas. The couple had announced their engagement the previous November.

Lohan, 36, celebrated her husband on Instagram at the time, writing, "I am the luckiest woman in the world."

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig

On a night when records tumbled, Erling Haaland looked like the man to finally end Manchester City’s search for a first Champions League title.

So much for the suggestions the Norway striker is something of a problem for Pep Guardiola.

He is a goal machine and in the 7-0 rout of Leipzig on Tuesday, he set new standards in European club soccer’s elite competition as City advanced 8-1 on aggregate.

Haaland scored a record-equaling five goals in a statement performance to fire City into the quarterfinals. In doing so, he also became the fastest and youngest player to reach 30 goals in the competition.

“I’m blurry in my head. I remember shooting but not thinking,” Haaland said after he matched Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano by scoring five in a single Champions League game.

