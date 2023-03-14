Here's a look at trending topics for today, March 14:
Reddit was suffering an hours-long issue on Tuesday that made the popular discussion site inaccessible for many users -- and the company didn't have an ETA on when it will be resolved.
In an update at 2:43 p.m. PT, Reddit's status page said, "We've identified a fix which may take some time to implement, in the meantime ready your bananas (or eat them!)."
User reports of problems accessing Reddit's website and apps spiked around noon PT on Tuesday, topping more than 60,000 outage reports, according to monitoring site Downdetector. The Reddit status page, at 12:18 p.m. PT, posted, "Investigating - Reddit is currently offline. We're working to identify the issue" and subsequently said the problems stemmed from an "internal systems issue."
According to Reddit, there more than 100,000 active communities from around the world across the site, spanning numerous topics and interest areas.
It looks like Lindsay Lohan is growing her family.
On Tuesday, the actress posted a photo of a onesie with the words, "coming soon" written on it.
"We are blessed and excited!," the caption read, along with emoticons of praying hands, a heart, baby face and a baby bottle.
No other details were included.
CNN has reached out to representatives of Lohan for comment.
The actress shared in July 2022 that she had married financier Bader Shammas. The couple had announced their engagement the previous November.
Lohan, 36, celebrated her husband on Instagram at the time, writing, "I am the luckiest woman in the world."
On a night when records tumbled, Erling Haaland looked like the man to finally end Manchester City’s search for a first Champions League title.
So much for the suggestions the Norway striker is something of a problem for Pep Guardiola.
He is a goal machine and in the 7-0 rout of Leipzig on Tuesday, he set new standards in European club soccer’s elite competition as City advanced 8-1 on aggregate.
Haaland scored a record-equaling five goals in a statement performance to fire City into the quarterfinals. In doing so, he also became the fastest and youngest player to reach 30 goals in the competition.
“I’m blurry in my head. I remember shooting but not thinking,” Haaland said after he matched Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano by scoring five in a single Champions League game.
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, March 14
President Joe Biden has announced fresh measures meant to curb gun violence, detailing the changes from the scene of a mass shooting in California that left 11 dead. Tuesday’s action does not change U.S. government policy. Rather, it directs federal agencies to ensure compliance with existing laws and procedures — a typical feature of executive orders issued by presidents when they confront the limits of their own power to act without cooperation from Congress. The president said he’d signed the executive order aimed at increasing background checks to buy guns, promoting more secure firearms storage and ensuring U.S. law enforcement agencies get more out of a bipartisan gun control law enacted last summer.
Depositors withdrew savings, and investors broadly sold off bank shares as the federal government raced to reassure Americans that the banking system is secure following two bank failures. President Joe Biden insisted Monday that the system is safe after the second- and third-largest bank failures in the nation’s history happened in the span of 48 hours. In response to the crisis, regulators guaranteed all deposits at the two banks. They also created a program that effectively thew a lifeline to other banks to shield them from a run on deposits.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has been released from the hospital after treatment for a concussion and will continue to recover in an inpatient rehabilitation facility. McConnell’s office says his doctors discovered over the weekend that he had also suffered a “minor rib fracture” after he tripped and fell at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington last Wednesday evening. The Senate returns to Washington Tuesday evening after the weekend off and will be in session for the rest of March.
Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen has testified before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money payments he arranged and made on the former president’s behalf. Cohen arrived at the courthouse accompanied by his lawyer shortly in advance of his closed-door testimony. He spent about three hours inside answering questions. His closed-door appearance before the grand jury comes as the Manhattan district attorney’s office closes in on a decision on whether to seek charges against Trump. The former president denies having affairs with the women. Trump's lawyer has characterized the payments as extortion.
China will reopen its borders to tourists and resume issuing all visas Wednesday as it tries to revive tourism and its economy following a three-year halt during the COVID-19 pandemic. China is one of the last major countries to reopen its borders to tourists. In February, China had declared a “decisive victory” over COVID-19. The move announced Tuesday would “further facilitate the exchange of Chinese and foreign personnel,” according to the notice. China had stuck to a harsh “zero-COVID” strategy involving sudden lockdowns and daily COVID-19 testing to try to stop the virus before abandoning most aspects of the policy in December amid growing opposition.
Hundreds of Israeli writers, artists and intellectuals have called on Germany and Britain to cancel upcoming visits by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The call came in a letter released on Tuesday. They say Netanyahu's plan to overhaul Israel’s judicial system has put the country on a destructive course. Netanyahu’s coalition, a collection of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties, has barreled ahead with legislation that aims to weaken Israel’s Supreme Court and give them control over the appointment of the nation’s judges. Critics say the plan will destroy Israel’s fragile system of checks and balances and is an attempt by Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, to escape justice.
A split among jurors means there will be no death penalty for an Islamic extremist who maniacally raced a truck along a popular New York City bike path, killing eight people and maiming others. Sayfullo Saipov was convicted in January in the October 2017 attack that killed five Argentine tourists, two Americans and a Belgian woman. Without a unanimous jury decision on the death penalty Monday, Saipov will get an automatic sentence of life in prison with no possibility of parole. Saipov drove a truck down the busy riverside path running over cyclists before crashing into a school bus. Saipov is an Uzbekistan citizen but lived in New Jersey. He sympathized with the Islamic State group.
Crews rushed to repair a levee break on a storm-swollen river in California’s central coast as yet another atmospheric river arrived with the potential to further inundate the state’s swamped farmland and agricultural communities. Officials say the length of the levee rupture on the Pajaro River grew to 400 feet Monday, complicating efforts to plug the breach. More than 8,500 people were evacuated when the levee failed late Friday. It flooded farmland and agricultural communities on the central coast, about 70 miles south of San Francisco. Monterey County officials also warn that the Salinas River could cause significant flooding of roadways and agricultural land, cutting off the Monterey Peninsula.
Mexican officials say at least seven of eight people killed when two boats capsized in shallow but turbulent surf off the San Diego coast were Mexican migrants. The Mexican consulate in San Diego said Monday that preliminary identification was based on records migrants carried when bodies were recovered. The nationality of the eighth person was unknown. The Coast Guard suspended its search for remains on Sunday. Survivors may have escaped on land, including a passenger who called 911. Authorities do not know that passenger's whereabouts.
A pioneer for women’s and family rights in Congress, former Colorado Rep. Pat Schroeder, has died at the age of 82. Schroeder’s former press secretary says Schroeder suffered a stroke recently and died Monday night at a hospital in Florida, the state where she had been residing. Schroeder was the first woman elected to Congress from Colorado, and she went on to serve 12 terms. She became one of the most influential Democrats for two decades but never chaired a major committee. Schroeder was best known for getting a family leave bill passed, providing job protection for care of a newborn, sick child or parent. Schroeder was born in Portland, Oregon.
Jimmy Garoppolo is headed to Las Vegas for a new start with the Raiders. Sam Darnold is heading West to replace Garoppolo on the San Francisco 49ers' roster. Mike White, Case Keenum and Jarrett Stidham have new teams, too. And Deshaun Watson is staying in Cleveland, but with a restructured deal with the Browns. Quarterbacks took front and center on Monday as the NFL free agency began with teams allowed to negotiate — and agree to deals — with unrestricted free agents.
Joe Pepitone, an All-Star and Gold Glove first baseman on the 1960s New York Yankees who gained renown for his flamboyant personality, hairpieces and penchant for nightlife, has died at age 82. Born in Brooklyn, Pepitone helped the Yankees to their second straight World Series title, a team led by Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris and Elston Howard. Pepitone gained attention for his off-the-field conduct. In a time when most players were staid and conformist, Pepitone was thought to be the first to bring a hair dryer into the clubhouse.