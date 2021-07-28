Red Lake officer fatally shot on reservation in Minnesota

RED LAKE, Minn. (AP) — A Red Lake Nation police officer who was fatally shot while responding to a call to a residence on the tribe’s reservation in northwestern Minnesota has been identified as a six-year veteran of the force.

Ryan Bialke, 37, was killed Tuesday after he went to a home on a report of a suicidal male with children possibly in the residence, according to the Red Lake Department of Public Safety.

The suspect opened fire on officers and Bialke was struck, DPS said in a statement. He was taken to Indian Health Service Hospital where he died, the tribe said.

The suspect fled into the surrounding woods and was taken into custody a short time later, according to the tribe.

According to DPS, Bialke was a six-year veteran of the Red Lake Police Department. He is survived by his wife and four children.

His ex-wife, Andrea Bialke, of Hanover, described her former husband as a happy and generous soul who lived to help others.