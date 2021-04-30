Records: Ma'Khia Bryant's sister sought help before shooting

But Bryant's killing also cast a light on the state's foster care system, with an attorney representing the slain teen's family calling for an investigation of the system and whether girls in the foster home were properly supervised.

“The whole world has placed Ma’Khia on trial based on this one incident where they see her swinging a knife,” attorney Michelle Martin said this week. "But why aren’t we looking further and figuring out who were those girls? How did they get there? How did this develop so quickly?”

She added, "What trauma was not being addressed within the home? I mean so many questions that have to be answered.”

Bryant had only been in the home since February, but Martin said she had been in the foster care system for too long.

The treatment of Black children by Ohio's foster care system is already under scrutiny. Last month, a review ordered by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine found it was infused with racial inequity.

Among other findings, the children’s services system sometimes failed to value Black voices and experiences and poorly equipped foster parents to raise multiracial families, sometimes resulting in the children in their care experiencing racism.