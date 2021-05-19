Record-setting sprinter, '68 Olympic activist Lee Evans dies

Like Smith and Carlos, Evans was a college star on the San Jose State “Speed City” teams. And like his teammates, he earned his platform at the Mexico City Games with an indelible performance on the track. After running his 43.86 in the 400, Evans anchored the U.S. 1,600 relay team to a world record of 2:56.16. The 400 record stood until 1988. The relay record stood until 1992.

Evans also won five U.S. titles at 400 meters and is a member of both the USATF and U.S. Olympic halls of fame. Many remember him just as much for his post-retirement career as for his achievements on the track.

He coached at Washington, San Jose State and South Alabama, and was director of athletics for the Special Olympics. San Jose State, in its obituary on Evans, said he coached national teams for Qatar, Cameroon and Nigeria. Evans was in Nigeria coaching high school track when he suffered the stroke last week.

The school said Evans received the 1991 Nelson Mandela Award for those who "stood for the values of equality and friendship and respect of human rights, against apartheid and any form of racism.” He also worked on the Madagascar Project, which helped provide fresh water and self-sustaining farming techniques.

