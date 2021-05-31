Record heat expected this week in the West

May ends with storms and heavy rain in the southern Plains, along with a wicked heat wave building in the West. CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the forecast.

More than 130 heat records could be broken this week in the West as an oppressive heat wave moves in.

Records could be broken from Southern California all the way up to portions of Washington and Montana.

Heat alerts for 15 million people

In California's Central Valley, high temperatures will run 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

Triple-digit heat will be widespread across the lower elevations, with afternoon highs forecast to range from 101 to 107 degrees.

In Northern California, "highs will range from 20 to 25 degrees above climatology for this time of year," said the National Weather Service office in Sacramento.

High temperatures are expected to top out around 106 in the Sacramento metro area and possibly reach 108 to 109 in the northern Sacramento Valley.