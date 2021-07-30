Record COVID spikes in Japan amid Games; Djokovic's Golden Slam run ends; ex-Sen. Carl Levin dies

Today is Friday, July 30, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Japan expands coronavirus state of emergency as cases spike during Tokyo Games; Alexander Zverev ends Novak Djokovic's bid for a Golden Slam; and Michigan's longest-serving senator dies at 87.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Japan expands virus emergency after record spikes amid Games

TOKYO (AP) — Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency to four more areas in addition to Tokyo on Friday following record spikes in infections as the capital hosts the Olympics.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared an emergency in Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba, near Tokyo, as well as in the western city of Osaka, effective Monday until Aug. 31. Emergency measures already in place in Tokyo and the southern island of Okinawa will be extended until the end of August, after the Olympics and well into the Paralympics which start Aug. 24.