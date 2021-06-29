Recently married lawyer and husband missing in collapse

Coworkers said she was always smiling, and after working all day long she used to walk on the beach with her dogs. Last week, she began a fitness challenge of 30 minutes of exercise every day, which she was doing at her balcony.

Noah Goldberg, a coworker, said Langesfeld was very funny and always caring for her friends. On Wednesday, hours before the building collapsed, Goldberg didn’t feel well and Langesfeld called and texted him at 9:45 p.m. to ask how he was feeling.

Ana Barton, one of her colleagues who used to socialize with Langesfeld, said that they still have hope she will be found alive.

“She is a sunshine”, said Barton. “She is the most beautiful person.”

————

CATTAROSSI FAMILY

Argentine Graciela Cattarossi is a beloved mother and friend who works as an independent photographer for hotels, magazines, banks and airlines from different parts of the world, said Kathryn Rooney Vera, a friend who has known Cattarossi since 2008.

The most important thing in her world, however, is her 7-year-old daughter Stella.