California's Newsom builds strong lead in early recall votes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom took a healthy lead Tuesday soon after polls closed as early and advance votes were counted in the recall election that aimed to oust the Democrat from office.

Millions of voters were left to be counted, including ballots cast on Election Day. Democrats were more likely to vote early, and Republicans hoped for a strong showing during in-person voting.

It is too early for The Associated Press to call the race.

The recall hinged on how voters have judged Newsom’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and determines if the nation’s most populous state will veer in a more conservative direction.

Newsom is just the fourth governor in U.S. history and the second in California to face a recall. He was elected in a landslide less than three years ago and would be up for reelection next year if he survives the bid to oust him.

“I’m feeling good, as long as we can get out that vote," Newsom said after greeting volunteers in San Francisco earlier in the day.