Recall election aimed at LA prosecutor fails to make ballot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A high-profile attempt to recall a progressive district attorney in the nation's most populous county has failed, after organizers were unable to collect sufficient, valid petition signatures to place the proposal before voters, election officials said Monday.

In a region that has seen rising crime rates and brazen smash-and-grab robberies and home invasions, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón was faulted for criminal justice reforms that critics said fueled lawlessness, which the top prosecutor disputed.

The failed attempt comes after San Francisco voters in June recalled another prominent California criminal justice reformer, District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

It was the second attempt to qualify a recall election that could remove Gascón, after an initial attempt failed last year.

“Los Angeles’ criminal justice reform movement has prevailed because this is a community that prefers facts over misplaced fear," Cristine Soto DeBerry, executive director of the Prosecutors Alliance that promotes reforms, said in a statement.

Recall organizers needed to gather nearly 570,000 valid petition signatures to schedule an election. But county officials found only about 520,000 were valid, well below the threshold, after disqualifying nearly 200,000 signatures turned in.

Gascón, a former San Francisco police chief who then became DA in that city, won office in Los Angeles in November 2020 as part of a wave of progressive prosecutors elected nationwide.

He ran on a criminal justice reform platform after a summer of unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Los Angeles is a heavily Democratic city known for its progressive politics, but Gascón faced criticism from business leaders and prosecutors in his own office for policies that they saw as ineffective to stem rising crime. His moves to sharply restrict when prosecutors can try juveniles as adults or seek life sentences angered victims-rights groups.

Los Angeles County is the most populous in the nation, with roughly 10 million residents.