It's a slow season for the silver screen, but Bruce Miller shares his thoughts on two movies he's seen recently.

"80 for Brady" stars Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and, of course, former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. It's a fitting, although disappointing, film heading into Super Bowl weekend.

Also out is "Knock at the Cabin," the latest horror/thriller from director M. Night Shyamalan, who made his name with "The Sixth Sense" but has not quite replicated that success since.

Miller also has an interview with Lacretta, who plays bailiff Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous on the rebooted NBC series "Night Court." The show, which stars Melissa Rauch of "The Big Bang Theory," has been surprise hit and was already renewed for a second season.

The reboot got us thinking of some other recent reboots that co-host Terry Lipshetz has loved or hated, such as "The X-Files," "Cobra Kai," "Murphy Brown" and "Seinfeld."

