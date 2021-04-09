Reagan's would-be assassin to pursue unconditional release

Hinckley was suffering from acute psychosis and was obsessed with the actress Jodie Foster. When jurors found him not guilty by reason of insanity, they said he needed treatment, not a lifetime in confinement.

Last summer, a new risk assessment was conducted and found Hinckley to be mentally stable and at low risk for another psychotic episode. It also suggested "a low likelihood that he will reoffend with a violent crime over the short and long term."

The assessment, which was filed last year in federal court in Washington, quotes mental health professionals who indicated support for his unconditional release. Hinckley is quoted as saying that it would free him from driving to Washington for in-person meetings with the city's Department of Behavioral Health.

Hinckley said he would have more free time if he no longer has to check in by telephone and complete daily activity logs.

"(N)ot a whole lot would change,” Hinckley is quoted as saying.

He plans to continue to live in the Williamsburg area, attend group therapy sessions and take his current psychiatric medications, the assessment stated.