Readers from across nation remember, reflect on Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks

Ten minutes later the other tower exploded in a massive fireball from the second plane. We realized it was an attack and decided to evacuate our building, a noticeable target. As I walked to get my car, the first building fell. Later I was relieved to see two Air Force jets heading to the city. The air in the city stayed poor for many days, and my team and I returned to work the next day so that terrorists would not deter us from doing our jobs as financial advisers and wealth managers. We called all our clients. Unbelievable terrible experience for all America.

— Jim Chin; Jenks, Oklahoma

Times-News

Twin Falls, Idaho

It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years, as I vividly remember the events of that day. I was there, right across the river from where it happened! My boss came in and told us that his dad had just seen a broadcast of a plane hitting the World Trade Center. My first thought was about the pilot in the small plane. Then we learned it was a huge plane carrying lots of people, and I was concerned for their families. Then my boss came in and said, “Carla, we are under attack.”