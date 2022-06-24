 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Read the full Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade

  • Updated
  • 0

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years. The decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was preparing to take this momentous step.

Three of the court's liberal justices wrote in a joint dissent that the decision would bring “sorrow” for the many millions of American women will be losing a “fundamental constitutional protection.”

Read the full ruling here:

Download PDF Read: Supreme Court abortion ruling
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘A good day for Europe’: EU grants Ukraine candidate status

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News