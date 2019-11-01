{{featured_button_text}}

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — A third suspect has been convicted of involvement in the 2017 slaying of a Mississippi 6-year-old who was taken in his mother's stolen car.

News outlets report Madison County District Attorney John Bramlett said he will seek 45 years in prison, the maximum sentence, for 20-year-old Dwan Wakefield. A jury found Wakefield guilty Thursday of being an accessory after the fact to murder, kidnapping and vehicle theft. Prosecutors said Wakefield was on the phone with the convicted murderer , Byron McBride, when McBride said a child was in the car he'd stolen from a grocery store parking lot. McBride shot Kingston Frazier to death that night.

Kingston's mother testified she was buying things for Kingston's kindergarten graduation, and left him in the unlocked car because she saw police nearby.

