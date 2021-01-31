‘RBG’ directors shed light on another legal trailblazer

“Luckily, Pauli, who had many setbacks and difficulties in her life, had a sense of her own historical importance and saved everything letters, diaries, interviews done later on in life,” West said.

Murray requested that the material go to the Schlesinger Library in Cambridge, Massachusetts, when they died. And it was not insignificant: Murray's own archives took up 141 boxes. Murray had also written an autobiography and recorded an audio tape while reading it aloud for a friend who was blind. And there were a number of interviews that they found when Murray was ordained in 1977, in addition to scholarly books about Murray's life like Rosalind Rosenberg’s 2017 book “Jane Crow: The Life of Pauli Murray.”

“It’s not only the women’s rights work that Pauli did, it’s major contributions to civil rights, to ideas that ended up in the Brown vs. Board of Education case,” Cohen said. “There’s a whole slew of ways Pauli was way ahead of the times from getting arrested for sitting in the quote unquote wrong section of the bus in 1940, 15 years before Rosa Parks, from organizing a sit-in to protest segregated lunch counters in Washington, D.C., in 1943, 17 years before the more well-known Woolworth’s lunch counter sit-in, to being one of the founders for the National Organization for Women.”