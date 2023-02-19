In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.
There were several deaths this week, including Raquel Welch, De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove and a Hall of Fame baseball broadcaster Tim McCarver.
We have an update on the health of action star Bruce Willis, who had to step away from acting a year ago.
Beloved character Winnie the Pooh is the focus of a slasher film.
And the Kansas City Chiefs won another Super Bowl.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
