Rapper Post Malone donates 10,000 Crocs to frontline workers

Frontline workers across the country are getting their hands on some Crocs many others cannot.

Musicians on Call, an organization that brings live and recorded music to the bedside of patients in health care facilities, has announced that Grammy-nominated rapper Post Malone is giving 10,000 pairs of his sold-out Duet Max Clog II Crocs to frontline workers at 70 hospitals across the country.

The nonprofit shared photos of some of the workers with the hard-to-come-by shoes on their social media accounts.

The shoes are well known for their comfortableness, and the Duet Max Clog II marks Malone's fifth collaboration with the company. They were released last month and, like the previous pairs, sold out in less than a day.

Crocs has also had collaborations with singer Justin Bieber and the restaurantKFC.

