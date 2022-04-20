Rapper Pooh Shiesty gets 5 years, 3 months for gun charge

MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Pooh Shiesty has been sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison for a gun charge in Florida.

Lontrell Williams Jr., 22, was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in January to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking. The Tennessee native had been facing up to 20 years in prison.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped three charges, including a gun charge that had a possible maximum sentence of life in prison. According to court records, the charges related to three separate events.

Williams was inside a car in Memphis, Tennessee, in July 2020 when an occupant of the car discharged a firearm at a gas station, officials said. Three months later, Williams was part of an armed group that shot and wounded two people and stole marijuana, codeine and high-end sneakers at a hotel in the Miami-area town of Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, authorities said. Finally, Williams shot and wounded a security guard after a performance at a Miami strip club in May 2021, prosecutors said.

Pooh Shiesty first gained attention following collaborations with Gucci Mane and other rappers. He released his debut commercial mixtape, “Shiesty Season,” last February. It peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200.

