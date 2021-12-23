 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School
AP

Rangers trek through snow to find hiker on Hawaii mountain

  • 0

HONOLULU (AP) — Rescuers trekked through heavy snow and sleet to find a hiker lost in one of the most dangerous places in Hawaii.

Rangers said the hiker registered at the the visitor's center for Mauna Kea, Hawaii's tallest peak, before he set off Tuesday morning. But the Center of Maunakea Stewardship said he gave rangers the wrong number.

Rangers tried to contact him after it got dark, but couldn't reach him. They used the hiker's 911 calls to connect with him and narrow the search area.

Rescuers hiked about a mile (1.6 kilometers) and found him Tuesday night in a small cave in “thick white-out conditions" at 13,000 feet (3,962-meters) above sea level, the center's news release said.

He was able to walk out on his own but was taken to a hospital.

The mountain's summit is dangerous because of “extreme altitude and weather conditions, and emergency services may be two hours away because of its remote location,” the release said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deceptive videos link young athlete deaths to COVID shots

Deceptive videos link young athlete deaths to COVID shots

Misleading anti-vaccine videos co-opt tragic deaths of young athletes to spread misinformation. One mother, Julie West, questioned whether those behind the videos consider painful truths endured by grieving parents. Find her son's real story here.

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer found guilty in death of Daunte Wright

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News