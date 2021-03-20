Rangers player alleges 'vile racist abuse' by Czech opponent

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has accused a Slavia Prague opponent of “deliberate and premeditated” racial abuse, dismissing defender Ondřej Kúdela's denial as an “utter lie.”

Kamara issued a statement late Friday after UEFA announced it would investigate incidents from the Europa League match between Rangers and Slavia on Thursday. The Czech team wants Scottish police to investigate an alleged postgame physical assault on Kúdela.

Late in Slavia's 2-0 victory, Kúdela covered his mouth with both hands and said something into Kamara’s ear during a stoppage in play.

Kamara, who is Black, said it was racist language that was audible to a nearby teammate. Kúdela acknowledged swearing at the 25-year-old Finnish player but denied any racial abuse.

“I was shocked and horrified to hear such racist abuse from a professional football player,” Kamara said in a statement released by his lawyer.

“The vile racist abuse by Ondřej (Kúdela) took place on the international stage, and any failure to act by UEFA will be viewed as a green light for racism,” he said.

Kúdela had been arguing with another Rangers player when Kamara said he tried to intervene.