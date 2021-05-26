 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rallies, silence honor George Floyd; grand jury seated in Trump probe; John Cena's China blunder
0 comments
alert special report AP

Rallies, silence honor George Floyd; grand jury seated in Trump probe; John Cena's China blunder

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rounds of severe weather to push into New England and the Plains while the heat wave settles into the Mid-Atlantic. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Today is Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Family-friendly festival, music, moments of silence mark anniversary of George Floyd's death; a new grand jury has been seated to hear evidence in NYC's investigation of former President Trump; John Cena apologizes to fans in China for Taiwan comment.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX George Floyd

Demonstrators march across the Brooklyn Bridge as they remember George Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his death, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in New York. 

Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A family-friendly street festival, musical performances and moments of silence were held Tuesday to honor George Floyd and mark the year since he died at the hands of Minneapolis police, a death captured on wrenching bystander video that galvanized the racial justice movement and continues to bring calls for change.

Floyd’s sister Bridgett and other family members held a moment of silence at a “Celebration of Life” event at a downtown Minneapolis park that included music, food trucks, an inflatable bouncy house and a vaccination stand. A few miles away, at the site of the intersection where Floyd died, dozens of people kneeled around a steel fist sculpture for several minutes — symbolizing the 9 minutes, 29 seconds during which Floyd was pinned down.

“It’s been a troubling year, a long year,” Bridgett Floyd told the crowd downtown. “But we made it. ... The love is here. George is here."

***

Trump Legal Troubles

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. 

New grand jury seated for next stage of Trump investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's business dealings, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The development signals that the Manhattan district attorney’s office was moving toward seeking charges as a result of its two-year investigation, which included a lengthy legal battle to obtain Trump’s tax records.

The person familiar with the matter was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

***

China John Cena Apology

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020, file photo, actor John Cena attends the Road to "Fast & Furious 9" Concert at Maurice A. Ferre Park in Miami Beach, Fla. 

Actor John Cena faces backlash in China over Taiwan comment

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Actor and professional wrestler John Cena has apologized to fans in China after he called Taiwan a country in a promotional interview for his upcoming film and became the latest celebrity to face the fury of Chinese nationalists.

In a short video posted Tuesday on Chinese social media site Weibo, Cena did not refer to Taiwan or go into much detail about the incident, which occurred earlier this month when he was doing a promotion for “Fast & Furious 9” with Taiwanese media.

“In one interview, I made a mistake,” he said in heavily accented Mandarin Chinese. “I need to say now that this is very, very, very, very, very important. I love and respect China and the Chinese people. I’m very, very sorry. As for my mistake, I really apologize for it."

Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.

Top headlines this morning: May 26

+82
Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later
National
AP

Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later

  • By MOHAMED IBRAHIM and DOUG GLASS Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A family-friendly street festival, musical performances and moments of silence were held Tuesday to honor George Floyd and mark the year since he died at the hands of Minneapolis police, a death captured on wrenching bystander video that galvanized the racial justice movement and continues to bring calls for change.

+3
New grand jury seated for next stage of Trump investigation
National
AP

New grand jury seated for next stage of Trump investigation

  • By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's business dealings, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

+11
GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden
National Politics
AP

GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

  • By LISA MASCARO and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans revived negotiations over President Joe Biden’s sweeping investment plan, preparing a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal that would be funded with COVID-19 relief money as a counteroffer to the White House ahead of a Memorial Day deadline toward a bipartisan deal.

+21
Blinken arrives in Egypt to shore up Gaza cease-fire efforts
World
AP

Blinken arrives in Egypt to shore up Gaza cease-fire efforts

  • By SAMY MAGDY and JOSEF FEDERMAN Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

CAIRO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Egypt on Wednesday as he pressed ahead with a diplomatic mission aimed at shoring up a cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip's ruling Hamas militant group.

+6
Belarusian leader defends his action to divert flight
World
AP

Belarusian leader defends his action to divert flight

  • By YURAS KARMANAU Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus' authoritarian president on Wednesday defended his action to divert a European flight that triggered bruising European Union sanctions and accused the West of waging a “hybrid war” to “strangle” the ex-Soviet nation.

+7
Glittering moon rises ahead of super blood moon
World
AP

Glittering moon rises ahead of super blood moon

  • By NICK PERRY Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A glittering full moon rose over New Zealand on Wednesday night as people there and around the world waited for a cosmic event known as a super blood moon.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Lunar Eclipse Australia

A yacht sails past as the moon rises in Sydney Wednesday, May 26, 2021. A total lunar eclipse, also known as a Super Blood Moon will take place later tonight as the moon appears slightly reddish-orange in color. 

***

ON THIS DATE

+14
Today in history: May 26

Today in history: May 26

Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of some 338,000 Allied troops from Dunkirk, France, began during World War II, and more events that happened …

+9
Today in sports history: May 26

Today in sports history: May 26

In 1987, Boston’s Larry Bird steals an inbounds pass from Detroit’s Isiah Thomas and feeds over his shoulder to a cutting Dennis Johnson for t…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 25

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News