 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Railroad tie fire still burning in Alabama despite storm
0 comments
AP

Railroad tie fire still burning in Alabama despite storm

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A huge fire that consumed thousands of railroad ties in rural western Alabama was still burning Tuesday, nearly two days after it started.

A storm that dumped rain on the blaze Monday evening helped keep it contained to the property of National Salvage and Services Corp., but it wasn't enough to douse the flames, said Billy Barrett, chief of the Valley Grande Volunteer Fire Department.

“(It) could be up to a week before it's completely burned out,” said Barrett.

An apparent lighting strike started the fire about 6 p.m. Sunday, Barrett said. No one was hurt and no evacuations were required, but officials said the heavy smoke from wood treated with chemicals could cause breathing problems for people with asthma or other medical conditions.

The company yard typically holds “thousands upon thousands” of railroad ties that are ground up and used for fuel, primarily in industrial boilers, a spokesperson said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rep. Bush vows to focus attention on evictions

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

70% of US adults are now vaccinated. Does it matter?
National

70% of US adults are now vaccinated. Does it matter?

  • Updated

President Joe Biden's vaccination goal comes a month late amid a delta variant  outbreak now swamping hospitals and prompting new mask rules. Learn what may come next, including mandatory vaccinations, and see the data on your state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News