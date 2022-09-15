President Joe Biden says a deal has been reached to avert a looming freight-rail strike that could have disrupted numerous commuter rail services across the country. A strike would also intensify snarls in the nation’s supply chain that have contributed to rising prices.

Thousands of mourners have lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament’s Westminster Hall. The queue to see the queen lying in state stretched for nearly four miles past Tower Bridge. The queen's coffin will lie in state at Westminster Hall until the morning of her funeral on Monday.

During the first two years of the pandemic, the number of people working from home tripled, home values grew and the percentage of people who spend more than a third of their income on rent went up. That's according to survey results released Thursday which provide the most detailed data on how life changed in the U.S. under COVID-19.

A onetime aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has sued him, saying he tried to groom her for a sexual relationship at the start of the pandemic and then later smeared her reputation publicly. The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court Wednesday by Charlotte Bennett also named three former aides of Cuomo as defendants.

A federal jury in Chicago convicted R. Kelly on Wednesday of producing child pornography and enticing girls for sex after a monthlong trial in his hometown. It's another legal blow to a singer who was once one of the world’s biggest R&B stars.

In sports, the two top NL East contenders lost, the Padres and Brewers fell, the NBA explained why the Suns’ owner got off light and the NFL continued to look into the Commanders’ owner.

President Joe Biden spent a good portion of his day Wednesday showcasing his administration’s efforts to promote electric vehicles at the Detroit auto show. Biden is a self-proclaimed “car guy” who owns a 1967 Corvette Stingray. He announced approval of the first $900 million in infrastructure money to build EV chargers across 53,000 miles of the national highway system and 35 states.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a rare foray outside Ukraine's capital and highlighted Moscow’s embarrassing retreat from a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Hand on heart, Zelenskyy watched his country’s flag rise above the recaptured city of Izium on Wednesday. Russian forces left the city last week as Kyiv’s soldiers advanced in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz have suddenly and surprisingly rested their case, leading to a shouting match after the judge accused them of a lack of professionalism. Cruz has pleaded guilty of murdering 17 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. The trial is to decide whether he is sentenced to death or life without parole.

Voting is open on which toys should go into the National Toy Hall of Fame this year. The class of 2022 finalists were announced Wednesday. They are: bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Lite-Brite, Nerf Toys, Masters of the Universe, piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, Spirograph, and the top.

MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says federal agents have seized his cellphone. He says they also questioned him Tuesday about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology used across the country.

The Justice Department says three Iranian citizens have been charged in the United States with ransomware attacks that targeted power companies, local governments and small businesses and nonprofits, including a Pennsylvania domestic violence shelter.

A U.S. firm that monitors false online claims reports that searches for information about prominent news topics on TikTok are likely to turn up results riddled with misinformation. The NewsGuard firm says its researchers ran searches on news topics including COVID-19, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the 2020 U.S. election and found that nearly 1 in 5 of the videos recommended by the site contained misinformation.

Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.7% in August from a year earlier, a slowdown from July yet still a painfully high level that suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come.