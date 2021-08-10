Railroad bidding war for Kansas City Southern is reignited

Canadian Pacific has upped its offer for Kansas City Southern to approximately $31 billion, reigniting a bidding war with rival railroad Canadian National.

Kansas City Southern is the smallest of the remaining major U.S. railroads, but it also controls critical cross-border routes with Mexico.

Its size has long piqued the interest of other railroads as any bid could be the most likely to be approved by U.S. antitrust regulators long wary of signing off on railroad mergers.

But its cross-border rails give Kansas City a high premium in the eyes of bigger railroads hungry to expand, particularly now as the U.S. economy is emerging from a pandemic-induced recession and demand for goods has snarled supply chains.

Canadian National, based in Montreal, Quebec, looked as though it would take ownership of Kansas City Southern with a $33.6 billion takeover bid in May when Canadian Pacific, almost 3,700 kilometers (2,281 miles) to the west in Calgary, Alberta, refused to increase its own $25 billion bid. Canadian Pacific has urged shareholders of Kansas City Southern to reject the higher bid from Canadian National because, it says, it faces a tougher antitrust fight with regulators who will also consider the potential for increased rail congestion around Chicago.