Radio host Larry Elder to appear on California recall ballot

The election, in the nation’s most populous state, will be a marquee contest with national implications, watched closely as a barometer of the public mood heading toward the 2022 elections, when a closely divided Congress again will be in play.

Elder's court win also will be celebrated by recall organizers who hoped for a large field of prominent candidates to attract voters. When Elder announced his candidacy, he immediately became one of the most recognized Republicans in the race, given his years on talk radio as well as appearances on Fox News and other media.

Elder announced his campaign July 12, but when a preliminary list of candidates was released last week, he wasn't on it. The state argued his tax information was incomplete, but Elder said he’s the target of political “shenanigans” by Democrats aligned with Newsom who don’t want him on the ballot.

Meanwhile, virtually the entire field of candidates appears set.

Other Republicans who qualified to run include reality TV personality and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner; businessman John Cox, who was defeated by Newsom in 2018; state lawmaker Kevin Kiley and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who also was headed to court in a dispute over his title on the ballot.