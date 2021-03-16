Radio host Craig Carton fraud victim complains to judge

NEW YORK (AP) — The successful revival of sports radio personality Craig Carton's career just months after being released from prison has not gone unnoticed by at least one victim of his multimillion-dollar fraud.

An attorney for Dukal Corp. and its owner, Gerard LoDuka, has asked Carton's sentencing judge that a restitution order be rewritten to reflect “what is almost surely an extremely lucrative job.”

The letter, dated Friday and entered into the court record on Monday, noted that Carton returned to the airwaves in November in a prime afternoon slot on WFAN that has “achieved dramatic ratings success” and he was reportedly being considered as a daily morning host on an MLB Network show.

Yet, the letter signed by attorney John G. Martin maintained, Carton, 52, has not made a single restitution payment since his June release from prison after serving about a year of a 3 1/2 year sentence that was reduced after he participated in prison rehabilitation programs.

The letter said an order requiring Carton to pay 15% of earnings toward nearly $5 million in restitution should be changed to reflect his career revival. Priority, it said, should be given to pay LoDuka and another person before a company with over $25 billion in assets that also lost money.