Racist slurs interrupt funeral for Phoenix civil rights icon

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Police Department and the FBI are investigating after a virtual funeral for civil rights icon and city leader Calvin Coolidge Goode was interrupted Tuesday by hackers yelling racist slurs.

Mayor Kate Gallego confirmed the investigation on Twitter, saying the city does not tolerate hate crimes.

“I condemn the racists who disrupted Vice Mayor Goode’s funeral services. This is horrific and does not represent the values & commitment of our community. I am determined to continue Vice Mayor Goode’s fight," Gallego said.

Goode died on Dec. 23 from an illness not related to COVID-19. He was 93.

Goode was the second Black councilmember for the city of Phoenix and the longest-tenured elected official in its history, serving on the Phoenix City Council from Jan. 2, 1972 until Jan. 3, 1994, including as vice mayor in 1974 and 1984.