Racist attacks revive Asian American studies program demand

Dartmouth freshman Anais Zhang, 18, never gave Asian American studies much thought until she was assigned to write about it for the school newspaper after the Atlanta-area massage business shootings. In her research, Zhang learned of all the attempts to start a program that ultimately went nowhere. It left her frustrated.

“I talked to a lot of my friends about the article and my shock at how we really don’t have an institutionalized program and just my reaction learning about how previous students had put so much effort in petitioning the college and hiring professors ... only to have this support trickle away and have all this progress undone in the subsequent years," Zhang said.

A lot of times fledgling ethnic studies programs decline because junior professors who aren't full time or permanent have to carry them, according to Dhingra.

“It's just creating extra labor for faculty that burns people out and it isn’t able to grow because it wasn’t created with enough infrastructure in the first place,” Dhingra said.