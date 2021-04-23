Racial equity meeting interrupted with racist slurs, images

“I told him the mistake he made was showing those images and thinking I would feel anything but proud of who I am,” she said. “Those images remind me that I am descended from people who endured and survived. And If they could survive that, I certainly can survive this call.”

The task force was formed last year by the town — which is predominantly white — to identify any racial inequalities and injustices in local government and recommend ways to address them. The meetings, which are held over Zoom, are open to the public.

Ludlow said the will discuss how to better protect the Zoom controls at future meetings.

She noted that this happened the same week that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of killing George Floyd, calling it a tough week for everyone. This incident, like that one, she said shined a light on the continuing problem of racism.

“These things have been happening my whole entire life," she said. "They happened to my parents. They happened to my grandparents. If you exist in this country in a body that looks like mine, this happens. The difference is, this was on video. It was recorded. It was public. It makes it a lot harder to turn a blind eye and say racism is not a thing.”

