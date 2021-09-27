Racial alliances, rivalries on display in LA mayor's race

The Asian vote is in play in the Koreatown and Little Tokyo neighborhoods, and there are sizeable populations of Armenians, Russians and others.

Ninety-two languages other than English are spoken in the Los Angeles Unified School District, which enrolls 650,000 students in L.A. and surrounding communities.

“This city is a quilt with different patterns on it,” said Democratic consultant Michael Trujillo, who is advising Buscaino. The overarching issue will be homelessness, he predicted, with voters looking for a candidate who will put a date on the calendar to end the lines of sagging tents and rusty RVs that have become fixtures along freeways, on vacant lots and below overpasses.

With such a diverse electorate “you have to be able to speak with a common theme,” Trujillo added. The candidate who can maintain that theme “is most likely to become the next mayor of Los Angeles.”

In 2005, when Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa became the first Latino mayor in more than a century, he had to overcome fears in the Black community that they would be displaced from government jobs in favor of Latinos. When he was a candidate, Villaraigosa talked about overcoming the “black-brown divide” that can breed violence.