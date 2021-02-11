Race to vaccinate older Americans advances in many states

Still, the vaccines have already had a real impact on the lives of older Americans.

Stephanie LaBumbard, 80, spent most of last year alone and separated from family at home in Cadillac, Michigan. Now she’s feeling a surge in positivity after getting her second vaccine dose.

“I’m not home free yet, but I feel in a lot better shape,” LaBumbard said. She has yet to change her cautious behavior but is making plans to do so and couldn’t be happier about it. Being able to go out with friends again seems “just an absolute miracle.”

“It’s so wonderful to realize that we can be back to normal or something like it.”

She’s especially happy to be able to worship in person at her church, where she will return Sunday after taking part via Zoom for months. She had to give up volunteering at a hospital and getting coffee and dinner with friends, but she especially missed her family.

“I was alone at Thanksgiving. I was with just one of my sons for Christmas. Especially when you get to my age ... I feel young, but you don’t know, this could be my last Christmas,” she said, adding that she’s pleased with Michigan’s vaccine distribution. “It seems to me that they have done a fantastic job up here. They had everything so well organized.”