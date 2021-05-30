Race massacre: After a century, US recalls deadly riot that destroyed a thriving Black community

In 1921, white rioters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, burned down a prosperous African American enclave and killed many of its citizens in one of the largest race massacres in U.S. history. White mobs invaded the city's Greenwood District after an encounter on an elevator sparked racial violence. In a span of some 12 hours, the thriving community once known as Black Wall Street was wiped out.

The 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, as it is known, comes after a year of racial unrest across the United States, perhaps bringing even more focus on memorializing the horrific events of May 31 and June 1, 1921, when 35 square blocks -- more than 1,200 homes, businesses and churches -- burned down. The damage totaled more than an estimated $2 million at the time. It’s still unclear how many people died.

The anniversary has captured the attention of everyone from pro basketball player LeBron James to members of the U.S. Congress. The History Channel, PBS and CNN premiered documentaries this weekend. James is the executive producer of CNN’s “Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street.” Dozens of events are also scheduled in Tulsa, including those featuring survivors, as well as marches and demonstrations from a number of organizations locally and nationally.