R. Kelly's life, from troubled talent to trafficking trial

— November 2000: Album “TP-2.com” debuts at No. 1.

— August 2001: Tracy Sampson sues Kelly, alleging their sex was illegal under Illinois law because he was in a position of authority. Case is reportedly settled out of court.

— Feb. 8, 2002: Chicago Sun-Times reports that it received a videotape showing Kelly having sex with a minor and that police had begun investigating related allegations three years earlier. The girl and her parents deny the relationship. The same day, Kelly performs at the opening ceremonies for the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

— June 5, 2002: Kelly indicted in Chicago on child porn charges stemming from the sex tape, pleads not guilty and is released on bail.

— January 2003: Kelly is arrested at a Florida hotel on child porn charges after investigators say they found photos of him with a girl. Charges are later dropped after a judge rules police didn’t have a warrant.

— Feb. 18, 2003: Album “Chocolate Factory” is released to immediate success.

— July 2005: Album “TP.3 Reloaded" hits No. 1.

— September 2005: Andrea Kelly asks for order of protection, accusing her husband of hitting her when she asked for a divorce.