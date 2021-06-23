R. Kelly moved to New York, hires new lawyer as racketeering trial nears

Cannick’s client was convicted and sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Kelly, 54, was indicted in 2019 on racketeering charges alleging he ran a criminal enterprise that recruited women and underage girls for illegal sexual contact, then isolated and threatened them to keep them under control. Jury questionnaires are set to go out to a pool of hundreds of potential jurors next month.

He also faces trial in Chicago on federal charges related to alleged sex abuse of minors, as well as separate indictments brought in Cook County.

Kelly’s two Chicago-based attorneys abruptly filed a motion to withdraw from the case earlier this month,

Last week, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly held an unusual hearing investigating potential conflicts with Kelly’s attorney, Nicole Blank Becker of Michigan. Kelly has said he’s opted to go with Becker and another member of the legal team, Thomas Farinella of New York, but the judge said she won’t sign off on the change until she has a chance to ask Kelly face-to-face.

“When I do this questioning, I want to do it in person because that way at least he’ll be able to consult with lawyers without going out of the room and all of that,” Donnelly said at the hearing on Thursday, according to a transcript.