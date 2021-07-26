R. Kelly lawyers: We'll fight bid to add claims to trial

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly's lawyers said Monday they would fight prosecutors' bid to tell jurors about allegations beyond the actual charges at his upcoming federal sex trafficking trial.

“This is nothing more than a veiled effort to pile on to further shape the public’s perception in this case, ignoring that Mr. Kelly is presumed innocent until proven otherwise,” Kelly lawyer Nicole Blank Becker said by email, adding that his attorneys would “vigorously oppose” the government's request.

“As the trial nears we are looking forward to the truth prevailing,” she wrote.

Jury selection is due to start Aug. 9 in a New York federal court for the Grammy Award-winning R&B star.

He's charged with leading what prosecutors call a criminal enterprise of managers, bodyguards and other employees. Prosecutors say the staffers helped Kelly to recruit women and girls for sex and pornography and to exercise a lot of control over them.

The charges involve six different women and girls.