R&B artist Trey Songz arrested at AFC Championship game

The statement did not identify the man as Songz and did not say exactly which rules he was breaking.

Police said the man refused to follow orders from private security guards at Arrowhead Stadium and was asked to leave. When he refused, officers from the Kansas City police and Jackson County sheriff's office were called and he was told he would be arrested if he didn't comply, police said.

He punched one officer and put him in a headlock, police said.

TMZ released a video Monday that showed Songz was not wearing a mask and struggled with several officers before he was led away in handcuffs.

The video does not show how the confrontation began. Some fans can be heard yelling at officers to leave him alone.

The video shows at least one officer without a mask and others with masks not completely covering their mouth and nose.

Kansas City police told The Associated Press that officers working Chiefs games “comply with all mask mandates.”

“He clearly had his mask on prior to being assaulted and placed in a headlock,” KCPD spokeswoman Donna Drake said in an email.