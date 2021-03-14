Quiz: Test your knowledge of this week's news

The state of the US job recovery, and more trends in this week's data
The House is expected to give final approval to the COVID-19 relief bill Tuesday with a Biden signature shortly after. Here's what to expect after final passage.
The $1.9 trillion federal pandemic relief package is expected to pass the House and hit President Joe Biden’s desk soon. Millions of taxpayers could begin to see direct benefits almost immediately.
The palace says racism allegations made by Meghan and Harry "taken very seriously" and that the couple remain "much loved" royal family members.
The CDC has released long-awaited guidance that says vaccinated people can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.
Prince William is denying allegations of racism made by his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan, saying the royals are "very much not a racist family."
Kia is telling owners of nearly 380,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine compartment fire.
Congress gave final approval Wednesday of a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill championed by President Joe Biden against twin pandemic and economic crises that have upended a nation.
Marking a year of loss and disruption, President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law a $1.9 trillion relief package that he says will help the U.S. defeat the coronavirus and revive the economy.
Your Monday morning headlines: Biden tackles Title IX; Derek Chauvin jury selection; Harry-Meghan interview fallout. Get caught up.
Substitute teacher Jose Villarruel has been living in his car for a long time. On Thursday, his 77th birthday, a former student gave him a $27,000 check.