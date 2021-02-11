Since 1976, when President Gerald Ford designated February as Black History Month saying Americans should “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history,” every U.S. president has designated February as Black History Month.

With the inauguration of the United States’ first African-American vice president, the quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, provides you the opportunity to test your knowledge of African-Americans who served our nation as we mark this annual observance.