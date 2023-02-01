 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight

Quiz: How well do you know U.S. Black historical figures?

Since 1976, when President Gerald Ford designated February as Black History Month saying Americans should “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history,” every U.S. president has designated February as Black History Month.

The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, provides you the opportunity to test your knowledge of African-Americans who served our nation as we mark this annual observance.

