Quiz: Did you follow the news this week?

The Texan who had the world's longest nails grown by a woman can finally open a door without fear after cutting them.
The gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor in South Carolina was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who killed himself early Thursday, according to a source who was briefed on the investigation.
- Updated
Some want officials to target vaccine supplies to five hotspots where 197,000 people have tested positive in the past week. Plus, Texas says no to vaccine passports, while California joins states lifting pandemic restrictions. Get all the latest.
Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal surprised a smitten Georgia man when the gentle giant paid for his engagement ring at a jewelry store.
- Updated
President Joe Biden announced a half-dozen executive actions Thursday aimed at addressing gun violence across the nation that he called an “epidemic and an international embarrassment."
- Updated
Tiger Woods was speeding when he crashed an SUV in California less than two months ago, leaving the golf superstar seriously injured, authorities said.
- Updated
Your Monday headlines: Vigil set for rapper DMX; an Alabama Easter shooting kills 1, injures others; Stanford tops in women's hoops. Get caught up.
- Updated
One person was killed and four people were wounded Thursday in a shooting at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas, police said.
- Updated
DMX, the raspy-voiced hip-hop artist who rapped with a trademark delivery that was often paired with growls, barks and “What!” as an ad-lib, has died. He was 50.
- Updated
A Navy medic shot and critically wounded two people at a Maryland business park Tuesday, then fled to a nearby Army base where he was shot and killed.