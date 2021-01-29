Questlove uncovers 'Black Woodstock' in his hit Sundance doc

“Literally, had we let a few months more go by, a lot of this footage would have been discarded in the trash,” says Questlove. “Hal Tulchin had been trying to sell this footage for years and years and decades and decades. Nobody would take the bait. His wife was like: I know some of his stuff is in the basement but I’m about to clear the basement and get rid of it. Who knew that you could get Stevie Wonder for so cheap, or Sly and the Family Stone?”

The material is indeed jaw-dropping. Simone, perhaps for the first time, performs “To Be Young, Gifted and Black.” Sly and the Family Stone, the only act to play both Woodstock and Harlem in 1969, plays “I Want to Take You Higher.” Hugh Masekela does “Grazing in the Grass." Mahalia Jackson and Mavis Staples sing an astonishing gospel duet.

“The more I watched it, especially with the gospel performances, that’s just some of the prime, documented, raw gospel performances I’ve ever seen in my lifetime,” says Questlove. “I was just like: Yo, is it that easy just to erase our history? Is it that easy, in a snap? Could it just be lost? That one scene, alone, with Mahalia Jackson and Mavis Staples, that almost was in the trash. That was the number one thing in my mind: How easy is it for history to be erased? And why does this mainly always happen to Black people?”