Thousands of people in London will watch Queen Elizabeth II's coffin that will be taken from Buckingham Palace by horse-drawn gun carriage to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state for four days before Monday’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited an area of northeastern Ukraine that was recently retaken from Russian forces, witnessing largescale devastation as prosecutors claimed that local residents had been tortured and killed during the half-year occupation.

A package has exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston, and the college says a staff member suffered minor injuries. Authorities say another suspicious package was found near a prominent art museum Tuesday evening, and the FBI was assisting with the investigation.

School will begin Wednesday in Seattle following a weeklong teachers strike that delayed the start of classes.

Residents of a city in China’s far western Xinjiang region say they are experiencing hunger, forced quarantines and dwindling supplies of medicine and daily necessities after more than 40 days in a virus lockdown.

A woman walked into a North Dakota bar carrying a raccoon, leading health officials to warn those who had contact with the animal about possible rabies exposure. Bartender Cindy Smith said she was serving drinks at the Maddock Bar last week when a local resident brought in the animal during happy hour.

Ken Starr, a former federal appellate judge and a prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment, died Tuesday at age 76, his family says. A former colleague, attorney Mark Lanier, says Starr died at a hospital of complications from surgery.

In sports, the Yankees needed 10 innings to beat the Red Sox, the Brewers and Cubs came out on top, the Las Vegas Aces won Game 2 of the WNBA Finals and NBA Phoenix owner Robert Sarver was fined and suspended.

The stock market fell the most since June 2020 following Wall Street’s humbling realization that inflation is not slowing as much as hoped. The Dow lost more than 1,250 points and the S&P 500 sank 4.3%. A hotter-than-expected report on inflation Tuesday has traders bracing for the Federal Reserve to ultimately raise interest rates even higher than expected, with all the risks for the economy that entails.

Freight railroads and their unions are facing increasing pressure from business groups and the White House to settle their contract dispute. They face a looming strike deadline on Friday.

Ukrainian troops are piling pressure on retreating Russian forces, pressing a counteroffensive that has produced major gains and a stunning blow to Moscow’s military prestige.

Upending the midterm elections, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has introduced a nationwide abortion ban. The bill would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in cases of rape, incest or danger to the physical health of the mother.

Income inequality in the U.S. increased last year for the first time in more than a decade. But childhood poverty was cut almost in half due to expansion of the federal government’s child tax credit and stimulus payments made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has filed an ethics complaint against state Attorney General Letitia James, reiterating his oft-repeated concerns about a sexual harassment investigation that led to his resignation last year.

A congressional oversight committee has requested an assessment from the National Archives on whether presidential records removed by former President Donald Trump remain unaccounted for and potentially in his possession.

The State Department says Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries.

Highly influential French film director Jean-Luc Godard has died at age 91. His family said in a statement that Godard died peacefully and surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday at his home in the Swiss town of Rolle, on Lake Geneva.

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery in South Los Angeles. PnB Rock is best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish.” He released his latest song, “Luv Me Again,” on Sept. 2.