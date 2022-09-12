The public in Scotland was given a chance to mourn Queen Elizabeth II. The queen’s coffin, accompanied by King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, traveled to Edinburgh’s St. Giles’ Cathedral where it will stay for 24 hours so the public can pay their respects.

Donald Trump’s lawyers dismissed as a “storage dispute” the former president's retention of top-secret documents at his Florida home, urging a judge Monday to keep in place a directive that temporarily halted key aspects of the Justice Department’s criminal probe. The Trump team also said it opposed the candidates the Justice Department proposed for an independent arbiter who is to be tasked with reviewing the documents seized during the FBI's Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.

An Indiana judge won’t hear arguments until next week on a lawsuit seeking to block the state’s abortion ban, leaving that new law set to take effect on Thursday.

Planning for and recovering from disasters | Across the Sky podcast 🎧 Learn how communities prepare for disasters on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.

Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz began building their case Monday that his birth mother's alcohol abuse left him with severe behavioral problems that eventually led to his 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October. His trial is only to decide whether he is sentenced to death or life without parole.

President Joe Biden has stopped talking so much about inflation worries. It's a self-edit ahead of the midterm elections in November, prompted in part by the easing of inflationary pressures. But Biden is also attempting to shift the spotlight to his legislative wins, the loss of abortion protections and the threats he says are posed to democracy by the many Republican leaders still under the sway of former President Donald Trump.

Inflation isn’t only costing small businesses money. It’s costing them customers as well. For much of the pandemic, small business customers were largely tolerant of price increases and kept on spending. But now owners say they’re seeing some pushback.

R. Kelly is a sexual predator who parlayed his fame to abuse minors, a prosecutor said Monday during closing arguments at the R&B star's child pornography and trial-fixing trial in Chicago, Kelly’s hometown.

In this week's religion roundup, former national security adviser Michael Flynn sees a new career as a political holy warrior and Netflix is feeling the heat from Arab Muslim countries about its programming.