Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession. Live coverage here.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to London’s medieval Westminster Hall from Wednesday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, whose coffin will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday. People who want to view the queen’s coffin can do so from 5 p.m. local time Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. on Monday. British officials have published two waiting routes along the River Thames that the public need to join before they can enter Westminster Hall. The closed coffin will be draped with a royal flag and adorned with royal regalia. Royal guards will stand 24 hours a day at each corner of the platform.